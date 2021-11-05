274,674 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Bought by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 274,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,974,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ARE. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.83.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.61, for a total value of $1,557,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,325,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,825. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $206.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.75. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.62 and a 12-month high of $211.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

