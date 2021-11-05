Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $71.61 Million Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 959,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 362,105 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.52% of W. P. Carey worth $71,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 83,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 395,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,518,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 32.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,131,000 after buying an additional 225,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth about $6,819,000. 57.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WPC opened at $77.91 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.82 and a 52 week high of $82.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.70.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.052 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

