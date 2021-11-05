Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,774,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,064 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $91,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1,154.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,631,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,774,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 24.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,650,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,996 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5,030.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 89.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,882,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,022 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

