Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New $126.44 Million Investment in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,134,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,440,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 2.59% of Park Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 588,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 116,306 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 93,203.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 59,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 59,650 shares during the period. Masterton Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $11,030,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,372.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,745,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,980,000 after buying an additional 1,675,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $13,844,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PK opened at $19.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.08. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

