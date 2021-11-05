Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3,478.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,359,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321,997 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 0.7% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $145,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $101.97 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $94.39 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

