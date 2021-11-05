Guardian Capital LP Buys 1,300 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 1,580.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 40.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.78, for a total value of $1,207,794.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,146 shares of company stock worth $5,489,867. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.92.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $421.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $427.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.02. The stock has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of 80.81, a PEG ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.86. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.65 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.