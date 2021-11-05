Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $450.21 Million Stock Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,272,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,641,872 shares during the period. West Fraser Timber makes up approximately 2.2% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 5.39% of West Fraser Timber worth $450,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth about $4,904,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 102,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,003,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.86.

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $83.35 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $51.76 and a one year high of $92.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.53 and a 200-day moving average of $77.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

