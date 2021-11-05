Castleview Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,897,000 after purchasing an additional 88,439 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Welltower by 90,031.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 77,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 77,427 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Welltower by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Welltower by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,829,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,164,000 after purchasing an additional 811,101 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

NYSE:WELL opened at $80.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.01. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.