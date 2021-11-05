CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $35.75 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. Research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $58,883.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 22,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $679,116.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,663,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,575,722.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 580,970 shares of company stock valued at $18,783,094 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

