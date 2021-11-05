Castleview Partners LLC Takes $51,000 Position in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 208 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.7% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter valued at $1,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASTY stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. Dassault Systèmes SE has a 1 year low of $34.94 and a 1 year high of $62.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.83, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DASTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, October 29th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

