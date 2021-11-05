Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 25,904 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,904 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 26.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 3,691.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $137.41 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $142.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.41.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The business had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 2.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WIRE shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

