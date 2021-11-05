Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys 18,052 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,052 shares during the quarter. Nu Skin Enterprises makes up approximately 0.6% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,701,000 after acquiring an additional 416,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,847,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,259,000 after buying an additional 1,102,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,799,000 after buying an additional 269,360 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after buying an additional 317,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,470,000 after buying an additional 267,575 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUS stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.32. 4,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,215. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.20. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.63.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

