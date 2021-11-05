Redwood Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Redwood Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after acquiring an additional 197,406 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 100,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,942,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,607,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,048,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $120.55. 3,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,355. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $120.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

