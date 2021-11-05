WOM Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $30.51 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $26.75 million and approximately $30.51 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00054608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.25 or 0.00247530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012665 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00097051 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

