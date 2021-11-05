Curate (XCUR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.05 Million

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Curate coin can currently be bought for about $4.72 or 0.00007731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curate has a total market cap of $38.17 million and $3.05 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Curate has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Curate Profile

XCUR is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,081,636 coins. Curate’s official website is curate.style . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

