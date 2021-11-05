ZClassic Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $3,357.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.22 or 0.00267116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00106052 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.78 or 0.00140389 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003354 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

