OST (OST) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.03 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last seven days, OST has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. OST has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and $46,114.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00054608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.25 or 0.00247530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012665 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00097051 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About OST

OST is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OST is ost.com . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

