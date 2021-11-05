Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 12,599 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 14.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,599 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth about $988,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Welbilt by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Welbilt by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 189.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 91,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Shares of WBT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.72. 18,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 2.32.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 32.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. William Blair cut Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 36,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $847,933.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,609. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $443,705.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,297 shares of company stock worth $2,209,556 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.