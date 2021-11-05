Continuum Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.48. The stock had a trading volume of 153,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,021,646. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $139.26 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $433.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

