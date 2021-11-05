$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.63. Church & Dwight reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

NYSE:CHD traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.69. 44,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,440. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.26. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $91.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

