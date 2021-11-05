Analysts Anticipate Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Belden posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Belden.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $630.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE BDC traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.95. The company had a trading volume of 11,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,855. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.00. Belden has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $67.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

In other news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 4,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $249,489.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 128.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,213 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the second quarter worth approximately $28,875,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the third quarter worth approximately $26,305,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 31.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,985,000 after acquiring an additional 263,666 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 152.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 403,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 243,213 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Belden (BDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.