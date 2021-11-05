Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Purchased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 87.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cerner by 32.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,844,000 after buying an additional 260,136 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Cerner by 193.9% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 47,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 31,412 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in Cerner by 255.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 239,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after buying an additional 172,382 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the second quarter valued at about $2,830,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Cerner by 224.7% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 97,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 67,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of CERN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.95. The company had a trading volume of 33,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,796. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.52. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.