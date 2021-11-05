iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Lifted by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $129.65. 73,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,392,940. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.60 and a 200-day moving average of $128.14.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

