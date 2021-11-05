Continuum Advisory LLC Has $3.11 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after buying an additional 1,522,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,481,000 after purchasing an additional 112,154 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $4.10 on Friday, hitting $242.65. 1,018,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,894,799. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.93 and its 200 day moving average is $223.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.91 and a 52 week high of $240.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

