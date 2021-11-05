Invesco Ltd. Buys 520,355 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,214,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 520,355 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.10% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $737,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 95,436.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 67,760 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 254,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,212,000 after acquiring an additional 77,109 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 19,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 522,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 635,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,285,000 after purchasing an additional 145,232 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $136.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.14 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.14.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $210,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,333 shares of company stock valued at $14,818,998 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

