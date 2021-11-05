Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Sold by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 31.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 570.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 390,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 332,383 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 501,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,719 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 94,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 123,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 34,371 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCO opened at $22.01 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $22.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.17.

