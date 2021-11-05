Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $237.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.04 and a fifty-two week high of $243.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.34. The firm has a market cap of $152.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

