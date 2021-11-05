Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 12,187 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mairs & Power Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,187 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 10,500.0% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $113.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $219.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.18 and a 200-day moving average of $103.88. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $115.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $2,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,600 shares of company stock valued at $17,721,086. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

