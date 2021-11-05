Continuum Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 32.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $243.18. The stock had a trading volume of 49,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,596. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.84 and a 200 day moving average of $224.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $178.08 and a twelve month high of $241.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

