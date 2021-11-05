National Bank Financial Cuts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$69.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CSFB raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.26.

TSE:CNQ traded up C$1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$54.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,678,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,181,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.98 billion and a PE ratio of 15.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.61. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$21.32 and a one year high of C$54.85.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.8900003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.64, for a total transaction of C$992,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at C$5,345,373.35. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 19,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.30, for a total transaction of C$955,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,389,163.70. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,205 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,990.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

