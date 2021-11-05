Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Announces Earnings Results

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phillips Edison & Company Inc updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.210-$0.260 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,973. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PECO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

