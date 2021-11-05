Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Announces Earnings Results

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phillips Edison & Company Inc updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.210-$0.260 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:PECO traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,973. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.59.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.
About Phillips Edison & Company Inc
Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.
