DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%. The company had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DRH stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 93,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,247. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

DRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 843,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $8,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

