BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.03 and traded as high as $4.36. BlackRock Capital Investment shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 346,711 shares.

The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

BKCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Rinet Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $319.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

About BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

