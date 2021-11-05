Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average of $44.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva has a 12 month low of $33.09 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

