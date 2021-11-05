CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.900-$8.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.90-8.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $94.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.06 and a 200-day moving average of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $61.03 and a 12 month high of $96.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get CVS Health alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,541 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,301. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.95.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.