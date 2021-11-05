USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.800-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USNA. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

NYSE USNA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.16. 3,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,103. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.14. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.84.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $156,625.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at $156,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jim Brown sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $56,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,632 shares of company stock valued at $451,681 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

