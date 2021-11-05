USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.800-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USNA. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th.
NYSE USNA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.16. 3,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,103. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.14. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.84.
In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $156,625.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at $156,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jim Brown sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $56,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,632 shares of company stock valued at $451,681 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
