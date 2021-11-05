Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.140-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.55 million.Teradyne also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.870-$5.870 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on TER. Cowen raised shares of Teradyne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.33.

Get Teradyne alerts:

NASDAQ TER traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.12. 47,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,805. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $97.04 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.39.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,534 shares of company stock worth $5,469,098 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradyne stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Teradyne worth $87,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.