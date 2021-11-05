TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share.
Shares of TGTX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.88. 29,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,233. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.77.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TGTX. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.
About TG Therapeutics
TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
