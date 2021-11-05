TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

Shares of TGTX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.88. 29,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,233. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.77.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGTX. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TG Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 375.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 237,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of TG Therapeutics worth $11,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

