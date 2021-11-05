KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives $25.84 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.29.

KEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,818. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 103.2% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp bought a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 79.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 224,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,994,519. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

