Analysts Anticipate Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to Post $0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Core Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLB shares. Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

Shares of NYSE CLB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.46. 8,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,154. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

