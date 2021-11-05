Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

LSI traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.23. 12,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,654. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.04 and its 200 day moving average is $113.12. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $70.29 and a 52 week high of $139.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 86.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Life Storage stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of Life Storage worth $63,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

