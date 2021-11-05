Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $89.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.42% from the stock’s current price.

PTON has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average of $104.40. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $9,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,497.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,054 shares of company stock valued at $39,772,030 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.