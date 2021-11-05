NFI Group (TSE:NFI) PT Lowered to C$29.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded NFI Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian raised NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised NFI Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.00.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Shares of NFI traded down C$0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$24.94. 95,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,831. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$15.70 and a 12-month high of C$32.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.46.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$716.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$735.95 million. Research analysts expect that NFI Group will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.