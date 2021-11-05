Scotiabank Boosts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$43.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PPL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$43.50 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.64.

Shares of PPL traded up C$1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$42.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,382,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,325. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$26.77 and a 1 year high of C$42.96. The firm has a market cap of C$23.14 billion and a PE ratio of -48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$39.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.46.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total value of C$278,614.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$318,416. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 267 shares of company stock worth $9,662.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

