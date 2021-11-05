Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 4,161 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 113.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.95.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,166 shares of company stock valued at $18,897,125. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $241.60 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.05 and a twelve month high of $243.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

