Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,407 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of HCI Group worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in HCI Group by 105,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in HCI Group by 533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 21,874 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HCI Group by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in HCI Group by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

HCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of HCI opened at $133.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.29 and a 200-day moving average of $100.34. HCI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $139.32.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.77 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. Analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

