Guardian Capital LP Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Guardian Capital LP cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,950,000. Ossiam boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 74,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 253,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,544,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $168.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $502.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

