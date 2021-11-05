Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 2,794 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT stock opened at $241.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.12. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $229.79 and a one year high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.27.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.