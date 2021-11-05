Guardian Capital LP Increases Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,265 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 65.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 23.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 936 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $96,510.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,229 shares of company stock worth $1,390,965. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $95.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $145.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.