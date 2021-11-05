Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Stock Position Lifted by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,693 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,978 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth $39,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAN. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.58.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0563 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

